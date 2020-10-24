You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4520 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Mi 11i is equipped with a 6.67” Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1300nits of max brightness. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
For the optics, there is a 108MP f/1.75 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 119-degree Field-of-View, paired with a 5MP f/2.4 telemacro camera. There is a 20MP shooter on the front for selfies.
It is backed by a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additional features include Dolby Atmos certified dual-stereo speakers, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster, side fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock. Connectivity options include dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 6, Multi-functional NFC, and a Type-C port for charging.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 360Hz touch response, 1300 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+ )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches (Samsung E4 AMOLED)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB ( LPDDR5)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage )
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP f/2.4 tele macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Gyro-EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4520 mAh (with 33W wired fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
196 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
