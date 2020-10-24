Mi 11i
Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4520 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Mi 11i is equipped with a 6.67” Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1300nits of max brightness. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

 

For the optics, there is a 108MP f/1.75 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 119-degree Field-of-View, paired with a 5MP f/2.4 telemacro camera. There is a 20MP shooter on the front for selfies.

 

It is backed by a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additional features include Dolby Atmos certified dual-stereo speakers, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster, side fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock. Connectivity options include dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 6, Multi-functional NFC, and a Type-C port for charging.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 360Hz touch response, 1300 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+ )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches (Samsung E4 AMOLED)

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB ( LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage )

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP f/2.4 tele macro sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (Gyro-EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps)

Battery

Capacity

4520 mAh (with 33W wired fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

Weight

196 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i along with Smart Band 6

Xiaomi concluded its global event yesterday with the unveiling of the rest of the devices in Mi 11 series lineup.

