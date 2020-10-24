Description

The Mi 11i is equipped with a 6.67” Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1300nits of max brightness. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the optics, there is a 108MP f/1.75 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 119-degree Field-of-View, paired with a 5MP f/2.4 telemacro camera. There is a 20MP shooter on the front for selfies.

It is backed by a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additional features include Dolby Atmos certified dual-stereo speakers, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster, side fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock. Connectivity options include dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 6, Multi-functional NFC, and a Type-C port for charging.