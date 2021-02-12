Mi 11 Ultra
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Mi 11 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display at WQHD+ resolution and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. 

 

The cameras on the back include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 48MP wide-angle and 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens. 

 

The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with 67W of power with a wire as well as wirelessly. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888, features Harman/Kardon tuned dual speakers, and also has IP68 rating which makes it water resistant. 

 

 

Display

Type

OLED, Quad HD+ (with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 480Hz touch response, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+, 10 bit colour )
Resolution

3200 x 1440

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 48MP + 48MP (Triple Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K @ 24/30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 67W wired fast charging, 67W fast wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Mi 11 Ultra shows up in hands-on video

Mi 11 Ultra has shown itself through a video by a YouTuber. The device has a tiny secondary screen on the huge camera bump at the back.

