You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 3200 x 1440
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Mi 11 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display at WQHD+ resolution and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The cameras on the back include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 48MP wide-angle and 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens.
The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with 67W of power with a wire as well as wirelessly. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888, features Harman/Kardon tuned dual speakers, and also has IP68 rating which makes it water resistant.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Quad HD+ (with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 480Hz touch response, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+, 10 bit colour )
|Resolution
|
3200 x 1440
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 48MP + 48MP (Triple Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (8K @ 24/30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 67W wired fast charging, 67W fast wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement