Description

The Mi 11 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display at WQHD+ resolution and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The cameras on the back include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 48MP wide-angle and 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens.

The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with 67W of power with a wire as well as wirelessly. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888, features Harman/Kardon tuned dual speakers, and also has IP68 rating which makes it water resistant.