Description

The Mi 11 Pro is to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, unlike the Mi 11 which is powered by Snapdragon 888. It should sport a 6.81-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wireless charging and 120W fast wired charging.