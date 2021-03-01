Mi 11 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable :

Description

The Mi 11 Pro is to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, unlike the Mi 11 which is powered by Snapdragon 888. It should sport a 6.81-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It is to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wireless charging and 120W fast wired charging. 

 

 

Display

Type

OLED, Quad HD+ (with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 480Hz touch response, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+, 10 bit colour )
Resolution

3200 x 1440

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K @ 24/30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 120W wired fast charging, 80W fast wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000+)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

