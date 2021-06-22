Mi 11 Lite 8GB

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 8GB

Price :

Rs. 23999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4250 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 June, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4250 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR10 certification. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats with f/2.45 aperture.

 

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (20:9 AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP f /1.79 primary sensor, 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor, 8MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4250 mAh (33W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm SoC, Adreno 618)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies