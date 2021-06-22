Description

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR10 certification. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats with f/2.45 aperture.

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.