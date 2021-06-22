You might like this
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6GB
Price :
Rs. 21999
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4250 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 800 nits and HDR10 certification. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats with f/2.45 aperture.
The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (20:9 AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP f /1.79 primary sensor, 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor, 8MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4250 mAh (33W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm SoC, Adreno 618)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
