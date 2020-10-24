Description

The Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G variants feature an identical 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision support. The 5G variant of the device is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 780G 5nm chipset paired with Adreno 642 GPU, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable (up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The 4G variant, however, is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Mi 11 5G Lite comes with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.