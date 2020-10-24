Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4250 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G variants feature an identical 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision support. The 5G variant of the device is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 780G 5nm chipset paired with Adreno 642 GPU, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable (up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The 4G variant, however, is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. 

 

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

 

The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (with 90Hz Refresh Rate, 10-bit True Colour, DCI-P3, 240Hz touch sampling, HDR 10, Gorilla Glass 5 protection )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP f /1.79 primary sensor, 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor, 8MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4250 mAh (33W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G 8nm SoC, Adreno 618)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Xiaomi launches Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i along with Smart Band 6

Xiaomi concluded its global event yesterday with the unveiling of the rest of the devices in Mi 11 series lineup.

