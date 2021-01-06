Mi 11 Lite
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.0 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.0 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The rumored specifications include a 120Hz IPS LCD display. This also suggests that the device won't have an In-display fingerprint sensor, instead will have a side-mounted one. 

 

For the internals, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G which will make it the only device in the Mi 11 lineup that won't support 5G connectivity. The device should have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

 

For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, it should have 16MP shooter. 

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (with 120Hz Refresh Rate)
Resolution

1080 x 1920 pixels

Screen Size

6.0 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, 5MP macro sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide angle sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Mi 11 Lite to arrive with Snapdragon 732G: Report

Mi 11 Lite to arrive with Snapdragon 732G: Report

As per new reports, there will be a Mi 11 Lite which should be a toned down version of the Mi 11.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies