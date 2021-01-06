You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.0 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The rumored specifications include a 120Hz IPS LCD display. This also suggests that the device won't have an In-display fingerprint sensor, instead will have a side-mounted one.
For the internals, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G which will make it the only device in the Mi 11 lineup that won't support 5G connectivity. The device should have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, it should have 16MP shooter.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (with 120Hz Refresh Rate)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 1920 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.0 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor, 5MP macro sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide angle sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 732G)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
