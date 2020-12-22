Description

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 should come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be the first device in the world to launch with it. The device will come with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There will be a 120Hz refresh rate 2K Samsung display as per the rumours and a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging.

On the software front, there will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM.

Recently leaked renders reveal that the Mi 11 phone will have a curved display. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

There will be squarish triple rear camera with a combination of primary 108 megapixels sensor, a 13 megapixels ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixels macro camera.