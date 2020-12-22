You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4780 mAh
- Display : 6 inches
- Resolution : 3200 x 1440
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 should come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be the first device in the world to launch with it. The device will come with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There will be a 120Hz refresh rate 2K Samsung display as per the rumours and a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging.
On the software front, there will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM.
Recently leaked renders reveal that the Mi 11 phone will have a curved display. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.
There will be squarish triple rear camera with a combination of primary 108 megapixels sensor, a 13 megapixels ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixels macro camera.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate)
|Resolution
|
3200 x 1440
|Screen Size
|
6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4780 mAh (with 55W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
