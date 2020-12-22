Mi 11
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Mi 11

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4780 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4780 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 should come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be the first device in the world to launch with it. The device will come with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There will be a 120Hz refresh rate 2K Samsung display as per the rumours and a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging. 

 

On the software front, there will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM.  

 

Recently leaked renders reveal that the Mi 11 phone will have a curved display. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.

 

There will be squarish triple rear camera with a combination of primary 108 megapixels sensor, a 13 megapixels ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixels macro camera.

Display

Type

Quad HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate)
Resolution

3200 x 1440

Screen Size

6 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4780 mAh (with 55W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Mi 11 official launch set for 28th of December in China

Mi 11 official launch set for 28th of December in China

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 in China on 28th of December. It will be the first device with Snapdragon 888.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Xiaomi Image gallery

Latest Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies