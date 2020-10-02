Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Description

The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.69 aperture, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is 20-megapixel front-facing camera with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture.

Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 and it has 5000mAh with 33W fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.69 aperture, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens)
Front Camera

20 MP (Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Barometer, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

The Mi 10 series 5G smartphones include 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and support 5G connectivity.

