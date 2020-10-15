Description

The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.



The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10T features a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture.



Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 and it has 5000mAh with 33W fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.