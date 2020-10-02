You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10T features a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture.
Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 and it has 5000mAh with 33W fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
