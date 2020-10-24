You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4780 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Xiaomi Mi 10s features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and refresh rate of 900Hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi Mi 10s packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging. The smartphone offers a side-in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.
The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung sensor with f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, LED flash. Other sensors include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10s houses a 20MP front-facing camera.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, HDR10, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP rear camera with 1/ 1.33 inch Samsung sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, LED flash, 13MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8k at 30fps)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4780 mAh (30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
208 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 7nm)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with AAC, LDAC, LHDC codec support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-diaplay Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement