Xiaomi Mi 10s features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and refresh rate of 900Hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.



Xiaomi Mi 10s packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging. The smartphone offers a side-in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.



The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung sensor with f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, LED flash. Other sensors include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10s houses a 20MP front-facing camera.



