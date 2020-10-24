Mi 10s
Xiaomi Mi 10s

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4780 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Xiaomi Mi 10s features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and refresh rate of 900Hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10s packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging. The smartphone offers a side-in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung sensor with  f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, LED flash. Other sensors include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10s houses a 20MP front-facing camera.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, HDR10, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP rear camera with 1/ 1.33 inch Samsung sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, LED flash, 13MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8k at 30fps)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4780 mAh (30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 7nm)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (with AAC, LDAC, LHDC codec support)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-diaplay Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Xiaomi Mi 10S announced with 108MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC

Xiaomi Mi 10s packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging.

