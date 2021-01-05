Mi 10i 8GB + 128GB

Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB + 128GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4820 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 450 nits brightness and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor.

 

The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (450 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Primary Sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 8MP Wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4820 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (with AAC, LDAC, LHDC codec support)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Xiaomi Mi 10i launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999

The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black and Atlantic Blue colours.

