You might like this
Xiaomi Mi 10i 6GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 21999
Product Features :
- Launch : 05 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4820 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 450 nits brightness and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
Xiaomi Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor.
The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (450 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Primary Sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 8MP Wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4820 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with AAC, LDAC, LHDC codec support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Xiaomi News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement