  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4820 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The phone will be backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Display

Type

LCD (FHD+, 450 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Primary Sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 8MP Wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4820 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (with Kryo 570 CPU, Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (with AAC, LDAC, LHDC codec support)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Xiaomi Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power storage and colour variants leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power storage and colour variants leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10i is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched recently.

