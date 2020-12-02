Description

Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The phone will be backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.



The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.