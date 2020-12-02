You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4820 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Xiaomi Mi10i should be loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The phone will be backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.
The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
Display
|Type
|
LCD (FHD+, 450 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Primary Sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 8MP Wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4820 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (with Kryo 570 CPU, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with AAC, LDAC, LHDC codec support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
