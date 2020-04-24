Mi 10 Youth Edition
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4160mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition will feature a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be powered by 2.4GHz octa core processor (likely to be Snapdragon 765G).

The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G is listed in three storage variants - 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The phone will have a square-shaped quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The details of the three remaining cameras are not revealed in the listing. The front will have a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is packed with a minimum rated battery of 4,060mAh capacity and it runs Android 10 OS.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.8 micron, ultra-wide sensor, depth and macro sensors)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4160mAh (with 20W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition specifications tipped by TENAA listing

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will come in four colours - Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and Blue Berry.

