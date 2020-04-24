Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition will feature a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be powered by 2.4GHz octa core processor (likely to be Snapdragon 765G).



The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G is listed in three storage variants - 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The phone will have a square-shaped quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The details of the three remaining cameras are not revealed in the listing. The front will have a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is packed with a minimum rated battery of 4,060mAh capacity and it runs Android 10 OS.