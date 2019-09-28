  • 14:03 Dec 31, 2019
Mi 10 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will feature a quad camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP camera, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP camera. It will have 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

The leak suggests that Mi 10 Pro will come in 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants priced at 3799 Yuan (Rs 38,000), 4099 Yuan (Rs 41,000)  and 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,000) respectively.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM865)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

