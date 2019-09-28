Description

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will feature a quad camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP camera, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP camera. It will have 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.



The leak suggests that Mi 10 Pro will come in 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants priced at 3799 Yuan (Rs 38,000), 4099 Yuan (Rs 41,000) and 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,000) respectively.