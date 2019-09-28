You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will feature a quad camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP camera, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP camera. It will have 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.
The leak suggests that Mi 10 Pro will come in 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants priced at 3799 Yuan (Rs 38,000), 4099 Yuan (Rs 41,000) and 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,000) respectively.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM865)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under-display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement