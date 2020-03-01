Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the waterdrop-style notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU.



For the camera department, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 0.8μm, ultra-wide sensor, depth and macro sensors with Night mode 2.0, AI Dynamic Skyscaping, and Vlog mode. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for videos and selfies.



Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is backed by a 4,160mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Quick Charge 3.5. The Android version has not been revealed by the company.