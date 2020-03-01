  • 11:15 Mar 30, 2020
Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4160mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the waterdrop-style notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU.

For the camera department, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 0.8μm, ultra-wide sensor, depth and macro sensors with Night mode 2.0, AI Dynamic Skyscaping, and Vlog mode. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for videos and selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is backed by a 4,160mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Quick Charge 3.5. The Android version has not been revealed by the company.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.8?m, ultra-wide sensor, depth and macro sensors)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4160mAh (with 20W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Barometer, E-Compass, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G launched with 48MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is backed by a 4,160mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

