Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4160mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the waterdrop-style notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU.
For the camera department, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 0.8μm, ultra-wide sensor, depth and macro sensors with Night mode 2.0, AI Dynamic Skyscaping, and Vlog mode. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for videos and selfies.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is backed by a 4,160mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Quick Charge 3.5. The Android version has not been revealed by the company.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.8?m, ultra-wide sensor, depth and macro sensors)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4160mAh (with 20W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Barometer, E-Compass, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under-display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
