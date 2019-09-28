Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with 40W fast charging, and 30W fast wireless charging. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a Sony IMX686 primary camera, 20MP ultrawide lens, 12MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor or macro camera.





The Mi 10 will be available in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. Other mentioned features are dual-mode 5G, NFC, and a linear motor.