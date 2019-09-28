You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with 40W fast charging, and 30W fast wireless charging. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a Sony IMX686 primary camera, 20MP ultrawide lens, 12MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor or macro camera.
The Mi 10 will be available in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. Other mentioned features are dual-mode 5G, NFC, and a linear motor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 40W fast charging, and 30W fast wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM865)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under-display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
