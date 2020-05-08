You might like this
Xiaomi Mi 10 128GB
Price :
Rs. 49999
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 May, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4780 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is powered by a 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The Xiaomi Mi 10 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4780mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Mi 10 supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.
Xiaomi Mi 10 on the rear packs a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.69 aperture; a second 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (108-megapixel (f/1.69) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4))
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (f/2.0)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4780 mAh (with 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging, 10w wireless reverse charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96mm
|Weight
|
208 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Barometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under-display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
