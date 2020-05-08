Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is powered by a 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The Xiaomi Mi 10 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4780mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Mi 10 supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 on the rear packs a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.69 aperture; a second 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10.