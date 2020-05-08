Mi 10 128GB

Xiaomi Mi 10 128GB

Rs. 49999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 May, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4780 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is powered by a 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The Xiaomi Mi 10 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4780mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Mi 10 supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 on the rear packs a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.69 aperture; a second 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (108-megapixel (f/1.69) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4))
Front Camera

20 MP (f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4780 mAh (with 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging, 10w wireless reverse charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96mm

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Barometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Should you spend Rs 49,999 on Xiaomi Mi 10?

Should you spend Rs 49,999 on Xiaomi Mi 10?

Is there a need to spend Rs 50,000 on Xiaomi Mi 10? Let’s find out.

Highlights: Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 announced

Highlights: Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 announced

The company has also introduced Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 during the launch event.

