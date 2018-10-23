You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : 23 October, 2018
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 5.99 inches
- Resolution : 2160 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 10 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Black Shark Helo Gaming Phone features a 6.01-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 630 GPU.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness, 100 percent NTSC color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2160 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.99 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
10 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (Another variant with 128GB storage option)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 20MP (Dual: 12MP + 20MP; f/1.75 aperture, 1.125-micron pixel size; an f/1.75 aperture, 1.0 micron pixel size)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 1080p@960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Quick Charge 3.0)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160 x 75.25 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver), Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Barometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP65/IP68 certified - dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
