Black Shark Helo Gaming Phone
Xiaomi Black Shark Helo Gaming Phone

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : 23 October, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 5.99 inches
  • Resolution : 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 10 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 20MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Black Shark Helo Gaming Phone features a 6.01-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 630 GPU.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits brightness, 100 percent NTSC color gamut)
Resolution

2160 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

5.99 inches

Memory

RAM

10 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (Another variant with 128GB storage option)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 20MP (Dual: 12MP + 20MP; f/1.75 aperture, 1.125-micron pixel size; an f/1.75 aperture, 1.0 micron pixel size)
Front Camera

20 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 1080p@960fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Quick Charge 3.0)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160 x 75.25 x 8.7 mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver), Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Barometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP65/IP68 certified - dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Black Shark Gaming Phone receives Android Pie update

Black Shark Gaming Phone receives Android Pie update

The Black Shark update brings new features for game-specific modes, system and camera fixes and enhancements as well as new features.

