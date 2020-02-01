Description

Vivo Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90.74% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The device is equipped with PC grade liquid cooling technology.



For the camera, the Vivo Z6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.



The phone has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh with 44W ultra-fast flash charge that can charge the phone up to 70% in 35 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.