Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90.74% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The device is equipped with PC grade liquid cooling technology.
For the camera, the Vivo Z6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.
The phone has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh with 44W ultra-fast flash charge that can charge the phone up to 70% in 35 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras - 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (44W ultra-fast flash charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm
|Weight
|
201 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
