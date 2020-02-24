  • 13:53 Feb 24, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo Z6 phone features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor which seems to be the Snapdragon 765G. The TENAA listing mentions that the Vivo V1963A will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

The phone will run Android 10 operating system. For the camera, the Vivo V1963A will have a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel +2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will have a  minimum rated battery of 4,880mAh capacity. Its typical capacity seems to be 5,000mAh. It measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and it weighs 201 grams.  It will have dual SIM support with 5G and Dual 4G VoLTE.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

1080 x 2040 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh, 4400 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

