Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Z6 phone features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor which seems to be the Snapdragon 765G. The TENAA listing mentions that the Vivo V1963A will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage.
The phone will run Android 10 operating system. For the camera, the Vivo V1963A will have a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel +2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will have a minimum rated battery of 4,880mAh capacity. Its typical capacity seems to be 5,000mAh. It measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and it weighs 201 grams. It will have dual SIM support with 5G and Dual 4G VoLTE.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh, 4400 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
