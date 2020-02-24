Description

The Vivo Z6 phone features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor which seems to be the Snapdragon 765G. The TENAA listing mentions that the Vivo V1963A will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage.



The phone will run Android 10 operating system. For the camera, the Vivo V1963A will have a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel +2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will have a minimum rated battery of 4,880mAh capacity. Its typical capacity seems to be 5,000mAh. It measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and it weighs 201 grams. It will have dual SIM support with 5G and Dual 4G VoLTE.