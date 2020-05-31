Z5x Snapdragon 712
Vivo Z5x Snapdragon 712

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo Z5x features a 6.536.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and comes equipped with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor.  It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

For optics, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.  The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. On the connectivity front, 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm

Weight

204 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Z5x is equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

