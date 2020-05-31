You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Z5x features a 6.536.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and comes equipped with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
For optics, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. On the connectivity front, 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|
204 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement