Description

The Vivo Z5x features a 6.536.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and comes equipped with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For optics, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. On the connectivity front, 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.