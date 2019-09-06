  • 18:17 Apr 03, 2020
Z1X 64GB

Vivo Z1X 64GB

Price :

Rs. 16990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo Z1X phone features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Vivo Z1x offers 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it carries support for features like Always-on Display and DC dimming. The smartphone comes armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU.

 

On the camera front, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

 

The Vivo Z1X runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Funtouch UI layer on top of it and backed up by 4,500mh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging. The phone also houses a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature as well. The phone will come with a USB-C port for fast charging. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type C and dual-SIM support. The device measures 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13mm and it weighs 189.6 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.38 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (22.5W vivoflash charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

189 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1X: Refined mid-range challengers

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1X: Refined mid-range challengers

Will the Realme XT be able to beat the Vivo Z1X to become the best mid-range challenger?

Vivo Z1X smartphone next flash sale will kick start today at 8PM

Vivo Z1X smartphone next flash sale will kick start today at 8PM

The Vivo Z1X was launched in India last week and comes in two variants - 6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM the 128GB internal storage.

Vivo Z1X with 48MP triple-camera setup launched in India

Vivo Z1X with 48MP triple-camera setup launched in India

he Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Vivo Z1X to be launched in India on September 6, will be Flipkart exclusive

Vivo Z1X to be launched in India on September 6, will be Flipkart exclusive

Vivo Z1X is likely to be launched in India in the first week of September and is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.

Vivo's next Z-series phone will be reportedly called Vivo Z1X

Vivo's next Z-series phone will be reportedly called Vivo Z1X

The Vivo Z1X smartphone would be a re-branded version of the Vivo Z5 smartphone launched in China in the month of July this year.

Vivo Z1X Review: Can it Pop out in this competitive price segment?

Vivo Z1X Review: Can it Pop out in this competitive price segment?

It is currently the best offering from Vivo in this price band? Let’s find out.

