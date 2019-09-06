You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.38 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Z1X phone features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Vivo Z1x offers 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it carries support for features like Always-on Display and DC dimming. The smartphone comes armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU.
On the camera front, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.
The Vivo Z1X runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Funtouch UI layer on top of it and backed up by 4,500mh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging. The phone also houses a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature as well. The phone will come with a USB-C port for fast charging. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type C and dual-SIM support. The device measures 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13mm and it weighs 189.6 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.38 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (22.5W vivoflash charge support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
189 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
