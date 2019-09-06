Description

The Vivo Z1X phone features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Vivo Z1x offers 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it carries support for features like Always-on Display and DC dimming. The smartphone comes armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU.

On the camera front, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The Vivo Z1X runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Funtouch UI layer on top of it and backed up by 4,500mh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging. The phone also houses a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature as well. The phone will come with a USB-C port for fast charging. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type C and dual-SIM support. The device measures 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13mm and it weighs 189.6 grams.