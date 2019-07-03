You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 03 July, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Vivo Z1 Pro comes equipped with 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone has four variants, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.
For the optics, the Vivo Z1 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has in-display 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Z1 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well. The smartphone runs on Android Pie and gets its juices from 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charger support. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Punch Hole display design)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP (A! 16-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
204 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
