Z1 Pro 6GB, 128GB

Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB, 128GB

Price :

Rs. 13990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Vivo Z1 Pro comes equipped with 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone has four variants, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

 

For the optics, the Vivo Z1 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has in-display 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Z1 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well. The smartphone runs on Android Pie and gets its juices from 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charger support. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Punch Hole display design)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP (A! 16-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP

Flash

Yes (LED)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

204 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Vivo Z1 Pro receives a price cut again

Vivo Z1 Pro receives a price cut again

Vivo Z1 Pro comes in Sonic Black and Sonic Blue colours.

Vivo Z1 Pro receives a permanent price cut in India

Vivo Z1 Pro receives a permanent price cut in India

The company has announced a permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 on all the variants of the Vivo Z1 Pro.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Here are the top deals on smartphones, TVs and electronics that you might not willingly miss out on during this Big Billion Day sale on Flipkart.

Top 5 alternatives to Xiaomi Redmi K20

Top 5 alternatives to Xiaomi Redmi K20

Here we take a look at the 5 best alternatives which you might want to buy in case you don’t want the latest Redmi K20.

Vivo Z1 Pro is now available on open sale in India

Vivo Z1 Pro is now available on open sale in India

The Vivo Z1 Pro houses a triple camera setup with 16-megapixel as primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front which is housed inside the punch-hole display. This is the first Vivo phone to have a punch-hole design.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy | July 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy | July 2019

The segment under Rs 20,000 is today one of the most sought-after categories in the Indian smartphone market as it falls under the mid-range category where users don’t need to compromise with either the specifications or the looks of the phone. But what are your best options if you're in the market for a phone for under Rs 20,000.

Vivo Z1 Pro receives a new software update in India

Vivo Z1 Pro receives a new software update in India

Vivo Z1 Pro new firmware improves the stability of camera operations and optimises the photo effect in certain photo scenarios.

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale from July 11 on Flipkart and Vivo Store

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale from July 11 on Flipkart and Vivo Store

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be available from July 11 at 12:00 noon on both Flipkart and the Vivo India E-store. Users will get an instant discount of Rs 750 on purchasing the phone through ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards on Flipkart. Users will also get Jio benefits worth up to Rs 6,000 on every purchase.

Vivo Z1 Pro with punch-hole design, Snapdragon 712 processor launched in India

Vivo Z1 Pro with punch-hole design, Snapdragon 712 processor launched in India

The phone is equipped with a gradient finish and it will be available in Sonic Blue, Sonic Black and Mirror Black colour options.

Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Low light camera satisfactory, performance top notch

Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Low light camera satisfactory, performance top notch

Can be the next big hit after Vivo V15 Pro? Let’s find out.

