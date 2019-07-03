Description

Vivo Z1 Pro comes equipped with 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone has four variants, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

For the optics, the Vivo Z1 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has in-display 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Z1 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well. The smartphone runs on Android Pie and gets its juices from 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charger support. On the connectivity front, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85 mm and weighs 204 grams.