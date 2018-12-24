  • 01:49 Jan 10, 2020
Y93 3GB

Vivo Y93 3GB

Rs. 11999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 December, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4030 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Vivo Y93 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent. The device houses a Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 with PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be further expandable upto 256 GB via Micro SD card. It also features a fingerprint scanner at the back.

 

For optics, it sports a dual-camera setup that comes with a combination of 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary lens and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary shooter with LED flash. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Vivo Y93 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5 and is backed up by a powerful 4,030mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, FM Radio, micro USB and 3.5mm Audio Jack. The Y93 measure at 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28 mm and weighs in at 163.5 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

270 ppi

Screen Size

6.22 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF, 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4030 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155.1 x 75.1 x 8.3 mm

Weight

163 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, OTG support)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y93 gets another price cut in India, now retails at Rs 10,990

The base model with 3GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage now comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990.

