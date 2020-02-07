  • 14:35 Feb 07, 2020
Y91C 2020

Vivo Y91C 2020

Description

Vivo Y91C 2020 features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

 
The smartphone has a single 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera of the phone supports Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Palm capture, and voice control among other features. The phone does not feature a fingerprint sensor but there is face unlock feature as security options.

The Vivo Y91C 2020 runs on Funtouch OS 4.5, which is based on an older Android 8.1 Oreo and it is backed up by a 4030mAh battery without fast charging support. Connectivity options for the phone include a Dual Sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port. The phone measures 155.11 x75.09 x 8.28 mm and it weighs 163.5 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4030 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155.1 x 75.1 x 8.3 mm

Weight

163 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, OTG support)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass (face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y91C 2020 launched with 6.22-inch HD+ display and Helio P22

Vivo Y91C 2020 comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.

