  • 01:30 Mar 08, 2020
Y90

Vivo Y90

Price :

Rs. 7600

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4030 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 7600

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 July, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4030 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo Y90 comes with 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and equipped with MediaTek Helio A22 MT6761 SoC with ‎PowerVR GE8300 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It has 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable upto 256 GB via Micro SD card. The phone comes face unlock feature for enhanced security.

 

On the camera front, the Vivo Y90 smartphone has single 8-megapixel (f1.8) rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel (f2.0) selfie camera. The camera features include Face Beauty, Professional, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Flash, Video, Time-Lapse, Slow, Time Watermark, Model Watermark, Face Beauty, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Lighting, Video, and Time Watermark.

 

The smartphone runs on FunTouch 4.5 OS which is based on an Android 8.1 Pie and is backed up by 4030mAh battery. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Dual SIM with Dual Standby, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Mico USB port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and FM radio. The phone measures 155.11mm×75.09mm×8.28mm and weigh 163.5g.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

270 ppi

Screen Size

6.22 inches (with 88.6% Screen-to-body Ratio)

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (camera features include Face Beauty, Professional, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Flash, Video, Time-Lapse, Slow, Time Watermark, Model Watermark, Face Beauty, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Lighting, Video, and Time Watermark.)
Front Camera

5 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4030 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155.11 × 75.09 × 8.28 mm

Weight

163 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (Mediatek Helio A22 MT6761 SoC with PowerVR GE8300 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, OTG support)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y90, Y17, V15 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo Y90, Y17, V15 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo Y90, Vivo Y17 and Vivo V15 Pro are now available in offline stores as well as online at the discounted price.

Budget Smartphone: Vivo Y90 launched in India, priced at Rs 6,990

Budget Smartphone: Vivo Y90 launched in India, priced at Rs 6,990

Vivo V 90 will be available through offline as well as online channels starting 27 July and will be available in two colour options - Black and Gold.

Vivo Y90 specs confirmed, launched in a neighboring country

Vivo Y90 specs confirmed, launched in a neighboring country

Vivo Y90 features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView Display that produces HD+ (720×1520) resolution with 88.6% Screen-to-body Ratio. The smartphone comes equipped with Mediatek Helio A22 MT6761 SoC with ‎PowerVR GE8300 GPU.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies