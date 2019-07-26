Description

Vivo Y90 comes with 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and equipped with MediaTek Helio A22 MT6761 SoC with ‎PowerVR GE8300 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It has 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable upto 256 GB via Micro SD card. The phone comes face unlock feature for enhanced security.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y90 smartphone has single 8-megapixel (f1.8) rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel (f2.0) selfie camera. The camera features include Face Beauty, Professional, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Flash, Video, Time-Lapse, Slow, Time Watermark, Model Watermark, Face Beauty, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Lighting, Video, and Time Watermark.

The smartphone runs on FunTouch 4.5 OS which is based on an Android 8.1 Pie and is backed up by 4030mAh battery. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Dual SIM with Dual Standby, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Mico USB port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and FM radio. The phone measures 155.11mm×75.09mm×8.28mm and weigh 163.5g.