Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4100 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo Y73s features a 6.44-inch full HD+ dewdrop-notch designed display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Vivo Y73s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the software front, Vivo Y73s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It is backed up by a 4,100mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 161x74.04x7.73mm and it weighs 171 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4100 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

171 gram

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y73s goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

Vivo Y73s comes in Black mirror and Silver moon colour options.

