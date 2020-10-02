Description

Vivo Y73s features a 6.44-inch full HD+ dewdrop-notch designed display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.



Vivo Y73s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



On the software front, Vivo Y73s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It is backed up by a 4,100mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.



On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 161x74.04x7.73mm and it weighs 171 grams.