Y73 2021
Rumoured Specs

Vivo Y73 2021

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Vivo Y73 (2021) features a 6.44-inch full HD+ ANOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 408 ppi, and HDR10 support. The phone should be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB RAM along with up to 128GB of onboard storage. 

 

Vivo Y73 (2021) comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensing lens. On the front, it wilk have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

 

On the software front, Vivo Y73 (2021)  runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It should be backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone may have an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (HDR10, 60Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter, 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (FunTouch OS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Proximity ( In-display Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y73 (2021) specifications leaked in full, to launch in India this month

Vivo Y73 (2021) specifications leaked in full, to launch in India this month

The specifications of the Vivo Y73 (2021) have leaked in detail that suggest the phone should come with MediaTek Helio G95 chip, an AMOLED FHD+ panel and more.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies