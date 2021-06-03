Description

Vivo Y73 (2021) features a 6.44-inch full HD+ ANOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 408 ppi, and HDR10 support. The phone should be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB RAM along with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Y73 (2021) comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensing lens. On the front, it wilk have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, Vivo Y73 (2021) runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It should be backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone may have an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.