Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Vivo Y73 (2021) features a 6.44-inch full HD+ ANOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 408 ppi, and HDR10 support. The phone should be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB RAM along with up to 128GB of onboard storage.
Vivo Y73 (2021) comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensing lens. On the front, it wilk have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.
On the software front, Vivo Y73 (2021) runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It should be backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone may have an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (HDR10, 60Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
408 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter, 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (FunTouch OS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Proximity ( In-display Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
