Product Features :
- Launch : 10 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, up to 570 nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).
Vivo Y73 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth-sensing lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.
On the software front, Vivo Y73 runs Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weighs 170 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, up to 570 nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
408 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
170 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (FunTouch OS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
