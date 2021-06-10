Description

Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, up to 570 nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Vivo Y73 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth-sensing lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, Vivo Y73 runs Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weighs 170 grams.