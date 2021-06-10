Y73

Vivo Y73

Price :

Rs. 20999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 June, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, up to 570 nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

 

Vivo Y73 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth-sensing lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

 

On the software front, Vivo Y73 runs Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

 

For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weighs 170 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, up to 570 nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (FunTouch OS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y73 (2021) specifications leaked in full, to launch in India this month

Vivo Y73 (2021) specifications leaked in full, to launch in India this month

The specifications of the Vivo Y73 (2021) have leaked in detail that suggest the phone should come with MediaTek Helio G95 chip, an AMOLED FHD+ panel and more.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies