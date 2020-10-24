Description

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Vivo Y72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has an side fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.