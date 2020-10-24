Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Vivo Y72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has an side fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length)
Front Camera

16 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (FunTouch OS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

