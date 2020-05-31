You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Vivo Y70S features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.
Vivo Y70S comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture present inside the waterdrop notch.
The phone runs runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Rear Camera: 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
64.8 x 125.25 x 10.5 mm
|Weight
|
197 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
