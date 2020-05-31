Y70S
Vivo Y70S

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo Y70S features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.


Vivo Y70S comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture present inside the waterdrop notch.

The phone runs runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Rear Camera: 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

64.8 x 125.25 x 10.5 mm

Weight

197 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y70s launched with 48MP triple rear camera, 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

Vivo Y70S features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent.

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

