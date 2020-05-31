Description

Vivo Y70S features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.





Vivo Y70S comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture present inside the waterdrop notch.



The phone runs runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.