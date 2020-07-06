You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Vivo Y70 will feature an FHD+ panel (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) from JDI. The phone will be powered by same Exynos 880 SoC with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. The Exynos 880 processor consists of two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.
The phone will come in two variants with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For the camera, the Vivo Y70 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is the same camera configuration of the Y70s but for the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera instead of 16-megapixel present in Vivo Y70.
The phone will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top. The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Rear Camera: 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
64.8 x 125.25 x 10.5 mm
|Weight
|
197 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
