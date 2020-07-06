Y70
Rumoured Specs

Vivo Y70

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo Y70 will feature an FHD+ panel (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) from JDI. The phone will be powered by same Exynos 880 SoC with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. The Exynos 880 processor consists of two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The phone will come in two variants with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For the camera, the Vivo Y70 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is the same camera configuration of the Y70s but for the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera instead of 16-megapixel present in Vivo Y70.

The phone will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top. The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Rear Camera: 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

64.8 x 125.25 x 10.5 mm

Weight

197 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y70 full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Vivo Y70 full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Vivo Y70 will feature an FHD+ panel (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) from JDI.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies