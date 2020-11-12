You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Vivo Y53s 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded with the power button.
For the camera, the Vivo Y53s comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
Vivo Y53s 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.
Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 163.95×75.3×8.5 mm and weighs 189g.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 480 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
