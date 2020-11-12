Y53s 5G
Coming Soon

Vivo Y53s 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo Y53s 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded with the power button.

 

For the camera, the Vivo Y53s comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.


Vivo Y53s 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 163.95×75.3×8.5 mm and weighs 189g.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 480 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

