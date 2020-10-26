You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Vivo Y52s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.
Vivo Y52s is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Vivo News
