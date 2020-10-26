Description

Vivo Y52s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Vivo Y52s is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.