Y52s
Coming Soon

Vivo Y52s

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Vivo Y52s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

 

Vivo Y52s is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 10 with FuntouchOS 10.5 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

 

The phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720)
Operating System

Android 10 (FuntouchOS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo Y52s announced with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y52s announced with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y52s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies