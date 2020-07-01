You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Vivo Y51s features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.
Vivo Y51s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture.
On the software front, there is Funtouch OS 10.5 over Android 10 and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.05 aperture.)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
