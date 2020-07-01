Description

Vivo Y51s features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.



Vivo Y51s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture.



On the software front, there is Funtouch OS 10.5 over Android 10 and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.