Y51s
Coming Soon

Vivo Y51s

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo Y51s features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.

Vivo Y51s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture.

On the software front, there is Funtouch OS 10.5 over Android 10 and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.05 aperture.)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y51s goes official with Exynos 880 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

Vivo Y51s goes official with Exynos 880 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

Vivo Y51s comes in Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies