Description

Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot that allows users to add up to 1TB of storage.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel macro sensors with f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y51A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.