You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.38 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Always-on Display mode too. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.
Vivo Y51 (2020) is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.38 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP f/1.8 Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view, 2MP 4cm macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement