Y51 (2020)

Vivo Y51 (2020)

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Always-on Display mode too. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.
 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Vivo Y51 (2020) is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.38 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP f/1.8 Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view, 2MP 4cm macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

