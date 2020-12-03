Y51

Vivo Y51

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Vivo Y51 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to 1TB of storage.
 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens,2-megapixel macro sensors with f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y51 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens,2-megapixel macro sensors with f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Funtouch OS 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo Y51 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top and 60Hz refresh rate.

