Y50
Vivo Y50

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

 The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view of, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. The resolution of the front camera is unknown as of now.

The Vivo Y50 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, E-Compass ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y50 launched with 5000mAh battery and quad-camera setup

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

