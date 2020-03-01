Description

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC.



The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.



The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view of, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. The resolution of the front camera is unknown as of now.



The Vivo Y50 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.