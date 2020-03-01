You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC.
The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.
The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view of, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. The resolution of the front camera is unknown as of now.
The Vivo Y50 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, E-Compass ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
Competitors
