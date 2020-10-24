You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.51 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Vivo 31s Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, a water-drop notch at the top, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.
Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.51 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
