Description

Vivo 31s Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, a water-drop notch at the top, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.



On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.



Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top.