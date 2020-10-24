Y31s Standard Edition
Vivo Y31s Standard Edition

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.51 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
Vivo 31s Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, a water-drop notch at the top, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.51 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700)
Operating System

Android 11 (OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

The Vivo 31s Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, a water-drop notch at the top, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

