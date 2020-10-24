Description

Vivo Y31s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61%, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.