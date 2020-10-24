You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Vivo Y31s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, screen-to-body ratio of 90.61%, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 480)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (FuntouchOS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement