Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Vivo Y31s is set to sport a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The online listing also reveals that the device might have a dual rear camera setup that will include a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.
On the front, the device should have another 8MP shooter for selfies housed inside a water-drop style notch. For the processor, there's no such mention of an exact name but it has the SM4350 model SoC that points towards a Snapdragon 4-series processor. It should be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM.
The Vivo Y31s should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while on the software front, it should run on Android 11.
The Vivo Y31s should have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone is listed with 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.40 mm dimensions and 185 grams of weight.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, LCD
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP (Dual Camera: 13MP Primary Sensor, 8MP Secondary Sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.15 x 75.35 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
