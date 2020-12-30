Description

The Vivo Y31s is set to sport a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The online listing also reveals that the device might have a dual rear camera setup that will include a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

On the front, the device should have another 8MP shooter for selfies housed inside a water-drop style notch. For the processor, there's no such mention of an exact name but it has the SM4350 model SoC that points towards a Snapdragon 4-series processor. It should be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y31s should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while on the software front, it should run on Android 11.

The Vivo Y31s should have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone is listed with 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.40 mm dimensions and 185 grams of weight.