Y31s
Rumoured Specs

Vivo Y31s

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Vivo Y31s is set to sport a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The online listing also reveals that the device might have a dual rear camera setup that will include a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. 

 

On the front, the device should have another 8MP shooter for selfies housed inside a water-drop style notch. For the processor, there's no such mention of an exact name but it has the SM4350 model SoC that points towards a Snapdragon 4-series processor. It should be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM. 

 

The Vivo Y31s should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while on the software front, it should run on Android 11. 

 

The Vivo Y31s should have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone is listed with 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.40 mm dimensions and 185 grams of weight. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, LCD

Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP (Dual Camera: 13MP Primary Sensor, 8MP Secondary Sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.15 x 75.35 x 8.4 mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core

Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

The upcoming Vivo Y31s has been spotted on one of China's telecom subsidiary's website, revealing key specifications.

