Product Features :
- Launch : 20 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Vivo Y31 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS display. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor and it also comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 for providing the latest Android experience to the consumers.
Vivo Y31 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y31 features 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera setup with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the smartphone has 16MP camera for selfies.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera setup with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (FuntouchOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
