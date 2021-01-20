Y31

Vivo Y31

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Vivo Y31 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS display. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor and it also comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 for providing the latest Android experience to the consumers.

 

Vivo Y31 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y31 features 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera setup with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the smartphone has 16MP camera for selfies.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera setup with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 11 (FuntouchOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

The Vivo Y31 can be purchased on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and across all partner retail stores.

