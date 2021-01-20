Description

Vivo Y31 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS display. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor and it also comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 for providing the latest Android experience to the consumers.

Vivo Y31 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y31 features 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera setup with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the smartphone has 16MP camera for selfies.